Former Dallas Cowboys making a mark in Divisional Round for rivals
This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were the least active team in free agency.
They not only refused to sign nearly every available free agent but they also neglected to keep their own. Players such as Tony Pollard, Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler Jr., Tyler Biadasz, and Stephon Gilmore all left without Jerry Jones blinking an eye.
Three of those players — Biadasz, Fowler, and Armstrong — all followed Dan Quinn to the nation's capital. After Quinn was hired as the Washington Commanders head coach, he signed all three players to his roster.
MORE: Steve Sarkisian declined multiple NFL interviews, off the table after NFL buzz
Washington had a lot of success under Quinn, winning 12 games in the regular season. They then knocked off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round and are facing the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round.
The Commanders are the underdogs but two former Cowboys are giving them a chance. In the first half alone, both Fowler and Armstrong have made impact plays.
Fowler kicked the game off on the first drive by recording a tackle for five-yard loss on David Montgomery.
In the second quarter, it was Armstrong who stood out, recording a strip-sack on Jared Goff as the Lions were poised to score.
For good measure, Armstrong recovered the fumble as well, with Washington responding by scoring a touchdown to take a 10-7 lead.
Dallas players have often been criticized for failing to rise to the occassion in the postseason. It's odd how that's changed for those who left the organization.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Shocking but explosive pick made at No. 12
Dallas Cowboys pick fast-rising OL prospect in latest NFL Mock Draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc