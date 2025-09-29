Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 as slight road favorites over Jets
The Dallas Cowboys may have walked away from the Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers with a disheartening tie and another horrendous defensive performance, but the team showed some fight and was able to dig deep to nearly pull off a win.
Now that the Cowboys have proven again that they can hang with one of the top teams in the NFL, the oddsmakers are showing some love ahead of a Week 5 meeting with the New York Jets.
To open the week, FanDuel Sportsbook has listed the Cowboys as 2.5-point (-110) road favorites at MetLife Stadium. Dallas is a slight -135 moneyline favorite for the game.
The over/under for the game opened at 47.5 total points on Monday morning.
That means a $110 wager on Dallas -2.5-points would land you $100, while you'd have to wager $135 on the Cowboys to win straight up for a $100 return.
All of the information you need for the Week 5 clash on Sunday, October 5, can be seen below.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets odds & viewing info
Date: Sunday, October 5
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | Moneyline: Cowboys -135 | O/U: 47.5
