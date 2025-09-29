Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys enter Week 5 as slight road favorites over Jets

The Dallas Cowboys put up a strong effort against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, and are being rewarded by the oddsmakers as slight road favorites for Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott calls a play at the line of scrimmage in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys may have walked away from the Week 4 showdown with the Green Bay Packers with a disheartening tie and another horrendous defensive performance, but the team showed some fight and was able to dig deep to nearly pull off a win.

Now that the Cowboys have proven again that they can hang with one of the top teams in the NFL, the oddsmakers are showing some love ahead of a Week 5 meeting with the New York Jets.

To open the week, FanDuel Sportsbook has listed the Cowboys as 2.5-point (-110) road favorites at MetLife Stadium. Dallas is a slight -135 moneyline favorite for the game.

WATCH: Cowboys' top plays & highlights from Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers

The over/under for the game opened at 47.5 total points on Monday morning.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

That means a $110 wager on Dallas -2.5-points would land you $100, while you'd have to wager $135 on the Cowboys to win straight up for a $100 return.

All of the information you need for the Week 5 clash on Sunday, October 5, can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

MORE: Updated 2026 NFL Draft order following Cowboys' disappointing Week 4 tie

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Jets odds & viewing info

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, October 5
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
Venue: MetLife Stadium
TV Info: FOX

Betting Odds: Cowboys -2.5 | Moneyline: Cowboys -135 | O/U: 47.5

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News