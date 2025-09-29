Cowboys' top plays & highlights from Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers
The Dallas Cowboys exited Week 4 without a new win in the win column, but they do have a bunch of new highlights after tying Green Bay 40-40 in overtime on Sunday night.
The primetime matchup was a shootout that looked like it was going the Packers' way early. However, a sudden burst of points before halftime put the Cowboys right back in the thick of it and the two teams traded shots all throughout the second half to take the game into overtime.
These were some of the top plays of the game that could make it into the end-of-season highlight reel...
Dak Prescott's 34-yard completion to Jalen Tolbert in overtime
The Dallas Cowboys knew they'd have to rely on Jalen Tolbert more heavily after the injury to CeeDee Lamb in Week 3 and the former third-rounder delivered on Sunday. After three catches in regulation, Tolbert had his biggest catch of the day on a 34-yard lob downfield from Dak Prescott.
The South Alabama grad put his footwork on display when he just barely got his two feet down to make the catch a completion. Although the catch didn't lead to a game-winning touchdown, it was enough to give Brandon Aubrey a comfortable 22-yard field goal in OT.
George Pickens' must-have third-down grab
Cowboys newcomer George Pickens has been coming through in the clutch a lot recently and on Sunday, on a 3rd down and four, he ran free from the Packers defenders to snag a must-have completion. He gained 22-yards on the catch, bringing his total to 134 yards on the day.
The former Pittsburgh Steeler recorded his first 100+ yard game as a Cowboy on Sunday and his ninth career 100+ yard game.
Pickens' 28-yard snag in the second quarter
Perhaps no play on Sunday better displayed George Pickens' "go and get it" skillset better than a completion he had with time winding down in the second quarter. Well covered by two Packers defenders, the former second-rounder out of Georgia went up for a jump ball and completed the catch for a 28-yard gain.
The catch put the Cowboys in fantastic position to score, which they did on a Dak Prescott run. They followed it up with a touchdown pass to Pickens on the next drive following a Jordan Love sack and fumble. The momentum of Pickens' first big catch of the game led to the team taking a lead into the locker room at the half.
Dak Prescott to Jake Ferguson for 6
After a long 11-play drive down the field, Dak Prescott found tight end Jake Ferguson in the endzone for a touchdown, one of three on the day for the star QB.
Ferguson showed why the Cowboys were right to invest in his future when he once again got into the perfect position to beat his defender and caught the touchdown pass on 2nd and 6 from the 8-yard line. He ended the day with seven catches on seven targets for 40 yards and a score.
Marist Liufau lays the boom on special teams
Making a start on Sunday in the place of surprise scratch Damone Clark, Marist Liufau made his presence known and felt on a punt return when he laid the boom on Packers returner Matthew Golden.
It was a hit that Golden is probably still feeling today and a key highlight for Liufau who has contributed in limited fashion so far this season after starting nine games last year. The former Notre Dame star did have a personal foul later in the game on another violent hit, but you've got to give it to him, he's a physical weapon for Dallas. He ended the game with one tackle on the stat sheet.
