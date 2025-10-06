Dallas Cowboys enter NFL Week 6 as road favorites despite injuries
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5, despite several injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.
Despite being without four of the team's starting offensive linement, the Cowboys offense was able to excel and hang 37 points on the Jets defense.
With momentum now behind the Cowboys, the odds for Week 6 have been released with Dallas emerging as a road favorite for the second consecutive week.
According to FanDuel, the Cowboys have opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers currently sit at 2-3 on the season, with both wins coming at home. The Cowboys, meanwhile, sit at 2-2-1 mark, with a 1-2 record on the road.
Hopefully the Cowboys can continue to roll and take advantage of the favorable schedule in October to set the team up in a good position for the second half of the season.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
