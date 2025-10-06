Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys enter NFL Week 6 as road favorites despite injuries

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off of their best performance of the season and are once again favored on the road in Week 6 of the NFL season.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are riding high after a dominant win over the New York Jets in Week 5, despite several injuries to key players on both sides of the ball.

Despite being without four of the team's starting offensive linement, the Cowboys offense was able to excel and hang 37 points on the Jets defense.

With momentum now behind the Cowboys, the odds for Week 6 have been released with Dallas emerging as a road favorite for the second consecutive week.

According to FanDuel, the Cowboys have opened as 3.5-point favorites over the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers currently sit at 2-3 on the season, with both wins coming at home. The Cowboys, meanwhile, sit at 2-2-1 mark, with a 1-2 record on the road.

Hopefully the Cowboys can continue to roll and take advantage of the favorable schedule in October to set the team up in a good position for the second half of the season.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Panthers at Bank of America Stadium is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stands on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer stands on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the New York Jets / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
