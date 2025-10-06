Dak Prescott’s epic message ignited Cowboys’ makeshift offensive line
The Dallas Cowboys were able to get back in the win column this week, knocking off the New York Jets 37-22.
Not only does this win help them get rid of the disappointment from a frustrating tie in Week 4, but it also gives the Cowboys confidence that they can overcome adversity.
MORE: 3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' dominant win over Jets in Week 5
Injuries left them thin throughout the roster, but the offensive line was hit hardest. Four of their five starters were out, leaving Dak Prescott with a patchwork offensive line. He didn't flinch, however, but instead used his own experience to give them an epic message ahead of the game.
Prescott, who was a fourth-round pick in 2016 found himself starting when Tony Romo and Kellen Moore were both injured. He rose to the challenge, leading Dallas to a 13-3 record. That's why he could confidently tell each player that they were ready for this moment.
“If there’s ever a guy that’s going to believe in someone stepping up to the plate … when people don’t think they’re ready, it’s me," Prescott said.
“You’re meant to be here.”
Prescott was able to play a clean game despite the lack of experience in front of him, throwing for 237 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He was also sacked just once.
The line was also opening holes for the running backs, with Javonte Williams leading the way with 135 yards in 16 attempts.
It was an outstanding performance, and Prescott knew they were capable of such an outing.
