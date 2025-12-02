3 keys to victory for Dallas Cowboys-Detroit Lions in Week 14

On the heels of a three-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys will be on the road this week, taking on the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

The Lions haven't been the same team we remember from their dominant 2024 campaign, coming in at 7-5. Still, they're a team that can be incredibly dangerous. They're also ahead of the 6-5-1 Cowboys in the NFC playoff race, so a win would go a long way toward helping them get into the postseason.

That said, let's take a look at the three keys to victory for the Cowboys this week.

MORE: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb excited for 'boxing match' with Lions' secondary

3. Find a rhythm on offense early

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott celebrate after a play against the Kansas City Chiefs. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

For as good as the Cowboys have been this season, they've struggled to move the ball on early drives. In Week 12, the offense took far too long to get rolling, finally putting up points in the third quarter after going into the half with a 21-point deficit.

MORE: Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup has Dallas surging up board

Against the Chiefs in Week 13, the Cowboys had about as poor a start as possible, with Dak Prescott being picked off on third down. They recovered in both instances, but the Lions aren't a team that Dallas wants to try to mount a comeback against.

Even if Amon-Ra St. Brown is out, the combination of Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs will cause issues for Dallas, especially if they find themselves in too many "must stop" drives.

2. Avoid surrendering the deep ball

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams runs for a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One thing that killed Dallas early in the season was miscommunication in the secondary, which led to one deep ball after another. While they got the win in Week 2, no fan wants to relive the nightmare of watching Malik Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson torching the defense.

MORE: Latest George Pickens contract update from Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is promising

In recent weeks, the defense has been much better about keeping the ball in front of them. They have to do that again in Week 14, which won't be easy. Jameson Williams is coming off a career game that saw him haul in seven passes for 144 yards against the Green Bay Packers.

He's going to have some success on Thursday, but Dallas can't allow him to take over.

1. Protect Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The early interception from Dak Prescott was an ill-advised pass, but he was forced to make a quick decision under duress. He did a great job of handling the pressure after this, but that's an example of how quickly things can go bad if the quarterback is uncomfortable.

This week, it's going to be important to keep Prescott clean in the pocket. It will also be tough with Aidan Hutchinson lined up across from the Dallas offensive line. The Cowboys will need a game plan for him, which has to include chips and double teams. If not, he can ruin a game plan in a hurry.

Cowboys-Lions opening Week 14 odds continue underestimating Dallas

Cowboys down two key players in initial injury report for Week 14 vs Lions

Dak Prescott's NFL MVP odds skyrocket amid Cowboys' 3-game surge

Matt Eberflus has been true catalyst behind Cowboys’ 3-game surge

Cowboys' latest roster move could be bad sign for fan-favorite rookie