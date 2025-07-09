Cowboys expected to wear dreaded blue jerseys vs. Commanders on Christmas
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to unveil the team's uniform schedule for the 2025 NFL season, but it looks like the team will be rolling out their blue jerseys when they face off against the division rival Washington Commanders on Christmas Day.
Washington unveiled new "Super Bowl Era" throwback alternates that pay homage to the team's past, with white jerseys and burgandy pants.
The new unis will be worn when Dallas comes to town in Week 17.
As a result, the Cowboys are expected to wear the dreaded blue jerseys that have carried a curse throughout the years.
The Cowboys Wire pointed out the dates for the Commanders' alternate uniforms following their unveiling. The NFC East showdown will air live on Netflix.
Washington will also wear the throwbacks in Week 9 against the Seattle Seahawks and Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.
Throughout Cowboys history, the team has a disappointing 2-6 playoff record while wearing the blue jerseys, so they'll be looking to beat the curse once again in the regular season finale.
