Cowboys fail to interview top head coaching candidate who lands job
After parting ways with Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys have put together one of the least impressive collections of candidates during their head coaching search.
They've interviewed Robert Saleh, Leslie Frazier, Kellen Moore, and Brian Schottenheimer. What they haven't done is speak to any of the top candidates on the market.
MORE: Cowboys planning second interview with Brian Schottenheimer for HC
Two of the hottest names heading into the offseason were Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, both who were on the Detroit Lions staff. Johnson recently agreed to coach the Chicago Bears, taking the No. 1 guy off the market.
The same is true for Glenn now as he's agreed to become the head coach of the New York Jets.
Like Johnson, the Cowboys never even showed the slightest bit of interest in Glenn, which is somewhat strange. Glenn, who was a longtime cornerback in the NFL, played in Dallas under Bill Parcells. Considering they knew him well, it seemed as though they would at least want to have a conversation with Glenn.
If that were to have happened, Bryan Broaddus believes he would have had a chance of convincing Jerry Jones to hire him.
That never happened as Jones seems to be zeroed in on Schottenheimer, who has been on their staff for the past three seasons. With a quarterback who turns 32 this summer, Jones seems set on continuity rather than trying to branch out and take any chances.
