Former Cowboys staffer says Aaron Glenn has ‘good shot’ as coaching job
After parting ways with Mike McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to find their next head coach. There are several intriguing options out there, with former players such as Kellen Moore and Jason Witten emerging as possibilities.
Jerry Jones knows both men very well, which is why they feel like the safe bets. However, one former Cowboys scout believes they should look to another player who once called Dallas home.
Aaron Glenn is currently working as the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions and is a hot name this coaching cycle. Bryan Broaddus believes the Cowboys should be interested in Glenn and says he has a “really, really good shot” of being hired if he’s interviewed.
"I think Aaron Glenn is going to have a really, really good shot at this job. I think he's going to interview very well. I think he's going to exude toughness. He's going to exude leadership. There is going to be a possibility that he's going to put together a very similar staff that they have in Detroit," Broaddus said on the GBag Nation.
He went on to say Glenn’s confidence and strategic approach will help convince the Jones family, and Will McClay, that he’s the right fit.
”I think he's going to convince Jerry, Stephen and Will that he can work with them and talk to them about personnel. And have a really good opinion on team building.”
During their last hiring cycle, Jones zeroed in on candidates with previous experience as a head coach. There aren’t many such candidates available, meaning Jones might have to roll the dice.
The question is whether he sticks with who he knows, or gambles on Glenn. If Broaddus had a vote, he would go with the latter.
