Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history
The Dallas Cowboys are one of, if not the most historic franchise in all of the NFL.
Since 1960, Dallas has tied for the second most Super Bowls in NFL history with the San Francisco 49ers, with five, trailing only the Patriots and Steelers. They also have the third-most Hall of Famers in league history with 32 behind the Bears and Packers, and the second-most Pro Bowl selections ever with 356, behind only the Steelers.
Suffice it to say, there have been an immense number of legendary players who have donned the star on their helmet over the years, making it difficult to navigate which players are the best of the best.
Fortunately, The Sporting News recently took their best shot at it, ranking the top 18 players in team history - though the actual ranking of some players might come as a bit of a surprise.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: OL becomes Great Wall of Tylers
Coming in at No. 1 overall for the Cowboys is running back Emmitt Smith, who ended his career as the NFL's all-time leading rusher, and was perhaps the most critical piece to their dominance in the early 90's that led to three Super Bowls.
Following up Smith in the Top 5 are four other worthy inclusions, with quarterback Roger Staubach, defensive lineman Bob Lilly, offensive lineman Larry Allen and quarterback Troy Aikman, each of whom played major parts in their own Super Bowl runs.
However, that is where things begin to get interesting from The Sporting News, with Jason Witten coming in extremely high at No. 6, Zack Martin at No. 12, Deion Sanders at No. 14, and Tyron Smith at No. 18.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense
The list also ranks Michael Irvin incredibly low at No. 15, while completely leaving off all-time great Cowboys such as offensive tackle Rayfield Wright, wide receivers Bob Hayes and Drew Pearson, linebacker Lee Roy Jordan, as well as defensive linemen Ed 'Too-Tall' Jones and Harvey Martin, just to name a few.
Of course, recency bias is likely a large part of this conversation, propelling a name like Tyron Smith above other greats such as Rayfield Wright, Erik Williams, Mark Tuinei or Flozell Adams. That said, given the sheer number of elite players in the franchise's history, it is a difficult task to undertake no matter which way you attempt the exercise.
You can see the entire ranking here:
1. Emmitt Smith - RB (1990-2002)
2. Roger Staubach QB (1969-1979)
3. Bob Lilly, DL (1961-1974)
4. Larry Allen OL (1994-2005)
5. Troy Aikman, QB (1989-2000)
6. Jason Witten, TE (2003-2017, 2019)
7. Randy White, DL (1975-1988)
8. Tony Dorsett, RB (1977-1987)
9. DeMarcus Ware, DL (2005-2013)
10. Mel Renfro, DB (1964-1977)
11. Chuck Howley, LB (1961-1973)
12. Zack Martin, OL (2014-2024)
13. Charles Haley, DL (1992-1996)
14. Deion Sanders, DB (1995-1999)
15. Michael Irvin, WR (1988-1999)
16. Darren Woodson, DB (1992-2003)
17. Cliff Harris, DB (1970-1979)
18. Tyron Smith, OL (2011-2023)
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 most grossly overrated Dallas Cowboys players right now
Former NFL coach exposes massive problem with Cowboys' defense
Dak Prescott gives health update heading into 2025 training camp
Cowboys' offensive weapons receive 'step back' in latest preseason rankings
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc