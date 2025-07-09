Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
The Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of their final break before training camp begins at the end of July. In preparation for camp, we’ve been breaking down every position group to see who will be fighting for a spot on the roster.
Today, we’ll be looking at the players who get things started on defense — the EDGE rushers.
Micah Parsons is the leader of the group, and for good reason. He’s proven to be one of the best in the NFL, but he’s joined by an impressive supporting cast.
Cowboys EDGE Depth Chart
- Micah Parsons
- Dante Fowler Jr.
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Marshawn Kneeland
- Sam Williams
- Payton Turner
- Tyrus Wheat
- Luiji Vilain
Storyline Watch: Who gets left out?
Parsons’ contract situation has been the pressing topic but once they’re all at camp, the attention will turn to the 53-man roster.
It’s hard to see the Cowboys keeping more than five players at this position, with the first four feeling set in stone. Parsons, Dante Fowler, Donovan Ezeiruaku, and Marshawn Kneeland aren’t going anywhere. If healthy, the same should be said for Sam Williams, meaning the final three players will be fighting to prove Dallas needs to go deeper than normal at this spot.
Predictions
Fowler was an excellent addition after picking up 10.5 sacks in 2024 for Washington, which has him penciled in as the starter opposite Parsons. Look for that to change as Donovan Ezeiruaku gets comfortable.
The Boston College product was a steal at No. 44 and will end up starting across from Parsons.
