Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: New year, same problem at DT
The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying their final break before training camp begins at the end of July. In preparation for camp, we’ve been breaking down every position group to see who will be fighting for a spot on the roster.
Today, the focus shifts to the big guys in the middle of the defensive line. Dallas boasts one of the premier pass-rushing defensive tackles in Osa Odighizuwa. They even added Solomon Thomas in free agency, giving him a solid backup.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Those two give them plenty of excitement about their options at the 3-tech, but it’s the nose tackle spot that could give them trouble once again. The Cowboys added seventh-round pick Jay Toia, meaning they’re still clinging to the hope that Mazi Smith can turn the corner.
Cowboys DT Depth Chart
- Osa Odighizuwa
- Mazi Smith
- Solomon Thomas
- Jay Toia
- Earnest Brown IV
- Tommy Akingbesote
- Perrion Winfrey
- Denzel Daxon
Storyline Watch: Will Dallas strike UFL gold again?
Keeping an eye on the nose tackle situation will be one of the storylines, but that seems to be the case every year. That’s why we need something to distract us from that frustration. Enter Perrion Winfrey, the latest spring league signing for Dallas.
Winfrey was a former fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma but never caught on in the NFL. He made a name for himself with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL, and caught the Cowboys’ eyes. He also has experience with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, which could help him find a spot on the 53-man roster.
Predictions
The Cowboys are turning to a new defensive coordinator in Matt Eberflus. His addition will help, but don’t be surprised to see Dallas look to the trade market for a 1-tech. Smith showed progress in 2024, but unless he proves himself capable, they’ll have to add a run-stuffer to make a run at the postseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history
Ranking the NFC east uniforms after Commanders’ new alternate unveiling
Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc