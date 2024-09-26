Cowboys fans spew venom at team's social account ahead of TNF
The Dallas Cowboys haven't had a dream start to the 2024 season. The team started with an impressive victory over the Cleveland Browns, but Dallas has stumbled in back-to-back losses against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens at home.
Now, the team faces mountains of pressure when they take the field on Thursday night against the division rival New York Giants.
Cowboys fans are seemingly feeling that same pressure.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys' official Twitter/X account posted a tease for the big Thursday night matchup. However, a large portion of the fanbase is currently not feeling so optimistic.
Check out some of the harsh reactions below:
As you can tell, this fanbase doesn't seem like they are feeling the Thursday night game after recent performances.
Some are calling for the GM to be fired, a move that would have to be made by the GM himself since the GM is beloved owner Jerry Jones.
This fanbase needs an immediate injection of enthusiasm. The best way to achieve that would be for the Cowboys to take care of business on Thursday night.
