3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. 49ers in Week 8
On Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in a regular season primetime matchup for the second consecutive season.
The Cowboys are coming off their bye week and hope to move above .500 for the second time this season.
MORE: Cowboys vs. 49ers: 3 keys to victory for Week 8
San Francisco, now at 3-4, might be feeling a bit of that Super Bowl hangover and has been hit by the injury bug all season.
The pressure is on more than ever for several names in Dallas, including head coach Mike McCarthy, whose team needs a mid-season run to salvage what has been an up-and-down season thus far.
Here are three players the Cowboys will critically rely on as well as to start for Week 8's edition of fantasy football.
Brandon Aubrey, K
In their last game, Brandon Aubrey was the only player to score for the Cowboys, and he has been their most consistent performer this season. Aubrey successfully kicked three field goals in the 47-9 loss to the Lions.
Aubrey has missed only two field goals in six games, and has made at least two three-pointers in every game in 2024. The second year kicker currently ranks sixth in scoring and has missed just once from 50 plus this season.
In Week 8, Aubrey will play against a 49ers team that has struggled on defense this season. San Francisco is allowing 22.6 points per game, which is 16th in the league.
Jake Ferguson, TE
Despite a subpar performance from the team against the Lions, Ferguson could be a solid option this week, especially if he is your number two TE with bye weeks occurring.
The 49ers have given up an average of 205.1 passing yards per game, which places them 16th in the league.
Although Ferguson has yet to catch a touchdown this season, he remains a dependable target in the middle of the field for quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott has targeted this Pro Bowl player seven or more times in three different games this season. In those contests, Ferguson has scored 11 or more fantasy points.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Given the situation the team is in right now, it's now or never for the Cowboys whose schedule gets increasingly difficult. Which means it's time to rely on CeeDee Lamb more than ever.
In six games, the All-Pro has made 32 receptions, gaining 467 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Lamb recorded a career-high 14 targets against the Lions and has had seven or more targets in every game this season.
Look for the veteran wideout to continue to see a high volume of targets against a banged-up 49ers defense.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Cowboys can make up ground with win
Dallas Cowboys' starting 5: Players with most NBA potential
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Week 7: Where do Cowboys stand?
Mike McCarthy's record after bye weeks: Are the Cowboys doomed?
Are the Dallas Cowboys set up for failure against the 49ers?