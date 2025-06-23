Cowboy Roundup: Fiercest camp battles, Micah Parsons prediction
Fiercest camp battles
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at the fiercest battles for the Cowboys entering training camp.
"Dallas is skilled at playing games with their 53-man roster through the early portions of a season, and they may look to employ those shenanigans to effectively use more than three backs. Teams can cut vested veterans (four or more years of accrued service) without the player going through waivers, and this roster mechanism could allow them to release Miles Sanders, place him on the practice squad, and use call-ups to move him up to the main roster on game day."
Micah Parsons prediction
NBA superstar Kevin Durant sent shivers down Cowboys fans' backs with his prediction on what the future holds for Micah Parsons.
