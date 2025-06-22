Cowboys Country

Cowboys Tyler Booker can't even turn off the aggression during youth camp

Dallas Cowboys Tyler Booker shares a hilarious video of him staying aggressive even during a youth camp.

Randy Gurzi

Tyler Booker speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Tyler Booker speaks in a press conference after being selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys fans were left speechless when Tyler Booker was announced as the selection at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL draft. The Alabama product wasn't seen as a bad selection, but after months of hoping for a skill player, fans were shocked to see more attention paid to the offensive line.

Since his selection, the 6-foot-5, 321-pounder has won fans over. His aggressive style of play has them excited, as does his claim that he makes "guys not love football."

MORE: Watch Cowboys ' WR CeeDee Lamb casually show off insane basketball skills

Booker's claim that he plays with unrelenting aggression isn't just talk either. He proved as much by sharing a video from his youth football camp this weekend. Booker was running drills with one of the participants and playfully shoved him. He then shared the video with the caption, "How you do anything is how you do everything."

Booker is committed to giving back to the youth, saying the kids remind them of himself when he was young. He added that he wouldn't be who he was without the community, and wants to be someone these kids can look up to.

Booker joins an offensive line that has two other first-round picks in Tyler Smith (2022) and Tyler Guyton (2023). They're trying to rebuild the dominance up front Dallas was once known for, with Booker being added as a key building block this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker poses for a photo during the game between the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker poses for a photo during the first period between the Dallas Stars and the Winnipeg Jets / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News