Cowboys Tyler Booker can't even turn off the aggression during youth camp
Dallas Cowboys fans were left speechless when Tyler Booker was announced as the selection at No. 12 in the 2025 NFL draft. The Alabama product wasn't seen as a bad selection, but after months of hoping for a skill player, fans were shocked to see more attention paid to the offensive line.
Since his selection, the 6-foot-5, 321-pounder has won fans over. His aggressive style of play has them excited, as does his claim that he makes "guys not love football."
MORE: Watch Cowboys ' WR CeeDee Lamb casually show off insane basketball skills
Booker's claim that he plays with unrelenting aggression isn't just talk either. He proved as much by sharing a video from his youth football camp this weekend. Booker was running drills with one of the participants and playfully shoved him. He then shared the video with the caption, "How you do anything is how you do everything."
Booker is committed to giving back to the youth, saying the kids remind them of himself when he was young. He added that he wouldn't be who he was without the community, and wants to be someone these kids can look up to.
Booker joins an offensive line that has two other first-round picks in Tyler Smith (2022) and Tyler Guyton (2023). They're trying to rebuild the dominance up front Dallas was once known for, with Booker being added as a key building block this offseason.
