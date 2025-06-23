Kevin Durant gives Cowboys fans anxiety with prediction on Micah Parsons' future
It's not really a heavy cloud hanging over the Dallas Cowboys; however, until the team gets a new deal done with Micah Parsons, fans are going to feel a little nervous.
Parsons is the present and future leader of the Cowboys' defense, and it would be a major shock to not see the team get a deal done before the start of the 2025 season.
This past weekend, Parsons was a part of the major Fanatics Fest that took place in New York City. On Sunday, Parsons took the stage with Kevin Durant at the event at the exact time news broke that Durant was being traded to the Houston Rockets.
Durant has his new home, now, the Houston Rockets star would like to see Parsons suit up in a different NFC East uniform.
The future Hall of Famer spoke with Kay Adams about the Cowboys' defensive star, and during the conversation, Durant spit out the idea of Parsons joining his Washington Commanders.
Durant is a fan of the Commanders, so it would make sense as to why he would recruit Parsons to the team. However, Cowboys fans are not having that conversation.
Although if someone mentioned this to Jerry Jones, he might get nervous and finally get a deal done with Parsons.
Durant's comments were all in good fun. However, rivalries never die, and the thought of Parsons in the maroon and gold would send this fanbase into a tailspin.
