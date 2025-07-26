Cowboys Country

When is the Dallas Cowboys' first full pads practice at training camp?

Dallas Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California, is in full swing, but when will the team ramp up the intensity in full pads? It's only a matter of hours.

The entrance to Dallas Cowboys training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California.
The entrance to Dallas Cowboys training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys training camp is in full swing, and things are beginning to heat up in Oxnard, California. The team returns to practice on Saturday, July 26, after a day off, but all eyes are on Sunday afternoon.

There are a few positions that are hard to evaluate early in the camp process, with running back and the offensive/defensive lines among them.

However, that all changes on Sunday when players strap on full pads for the first time since the start of the NFL offseason.

Intensity will ramp up, and we'll be able to learn more about the toughness of the team.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback-wide receiver matchups will be more physical, we'll get to see the extra drive from blockers, and we will learn what running backs are willing to dip their shoulder and drive through the holes.

Finally, real football will be back.

A full look at the remaining key dates for Cowboys training camp can be seen below.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 training camp schedule & key dates

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard, California. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

July

  • July 27: Open practice (First padded, 11:45 a.m.)
  • July 28: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 30: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • July 31: Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA + practice (11:45 a.m.)

August

  • August 2: Open practice (10 a.m.)
  • August 4: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 5: Joint open practice with Rams (2 p.m.)
  • August 7: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 8: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 9: Preseason - Cowboys visit Rams (7 p.m. CT)
  • August 12: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 13: Open practice (11:45 a.m.)
  • August 14: Break camp, team departs for Dallas
  • August 16: Preseason - Cowboys host Ravens (7 p.m. CT)
  • August 22: Preseason - Cowboys host Falcons (8 p.m. CT)
  • August 26: Deadline to reduce rosters to 53 players
  • August 27: Deadline for waiver claims on released players
  • August 27: Clubs can begin forming practice squad

