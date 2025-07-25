Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment

New Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer continues to shift the culture of the team by encouraging the position groups to share strong bonding moments after practice.

The Dallas Cowboys are nearing the end of their first week of training camp, and it is already noticeable how much first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer has changed the culture.

There's a new buzz around the team at practice, dare I say it is optimism. Now, that is not a dig at former head coach Mike McCarthy.

Last season, the pressure surrounding the team was bound to explode in everyone's faces.

This summer, however, it feels different.

Schottenheimer will have a different approach than McCarthy, because if not, then the Cowboys will be going through the coaching carousel again.

But it's clear that the times are changing around this franchise.

Mary Rominger of KSAT 12 News shared that Cowboys linebacker coach Buddy Johnson revealed that Schottenheimer has encouraged position groups to end the practice day with a prayer circle.

Unity felt like a missing piece of the puzzle this past season. Before the season even began, many wondered if it would be McCarthy's final year, even if the Cowboys had a strong finish.

Now, Schottenheimer is bringing his faith to the franchise, which he mentioned is a big deal to him when discussing his tattoos.

It will be really deflating if things don't go well for Schottenheimer in Dallas.

