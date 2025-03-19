Cowboys free agency decision opens door for All-Pro waiting on extension
The Dallas Cowboys fanbase could be heading into the 2025 NFL season with mixed emotions. While the team may have improved with the team's offseason additions, they have also lost some of the heart and soul of the team.
With Zack Martin, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Jourdan Lewis no longer on the roster, the Cowboys have lost some fan favorites. However, the decision to let both Lawrence and Lewis walk could turn out to be a smart one.
Lewis signed a three-year, $30 million deal, becoming the highest-paid slot corner in the NFL. While the move may have hurt Cowboys the defensive backfield, The Cowboys Wire's Reid Hanson believes the decision opens the door for bigger things in Dallas.
"Lewis’ departure also might just pave the way for DaRon Bland’s return. Bland, a 2023 All-Pro and record holder for the most interceptions returned for touchdowns in a single season, is scheduled to hit free agency himself next March," said Hanson.
The Cowboys' decision not to sign Lewis is likely a positive sign that the team is looking to extend Bland because, as Hanson said, "If they would have given Lewis market-setting money at nickel CB as well, they would probably be financially maxed out at CB position."
Given Bland's injuries limited him in 2024, it could be smart for Dallas to wait to extend him. If his injuries are a sign of things to come, then Dallas will have two cornerbacks making top dollar who can't stay on the field.
On the other hand, if Bland plays like he did in the 2023 season, the Cowboys may be forced to make him the highest-paid corner in the league, or close to it.
