Cowboys legends link up in epic photo to celebrate Zack Martin's career
The Dallas Cowboys said farewell to a franchise legend this offseason when future Hall of Fame guard Zack Martin announced his retirement from the NFL.
Martin had been mulling whether to continue his career, sign to a new team in free agency, or hang up his cleats and he ultimately went with the latter.
The 11-year veteran held an emotional retirement press conference, but now it's time to celebrate.
MORE: Cowboys' Zack Martin reveals his biggest regret during retirement presser
Martin held a retirement party over the St. Patrick's Day weekend with photos beginning to surface on social media. The party was held in Colorado with several former teammates in attendance, including Travis Frederick, Martin, Sean Lee, Tyrone Crawford, and Jeff Heath.
Morgan Martin, the offensive lineman's wife, shared the photos for fans to enjoy.
It's great to see some of the old band back together.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys NFL free agency grades: OL breakdown, analysis
Throughout his career, which began as a first-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, Martin was a 9-time All-Pro, 9-time Pro Bowler, and member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.
It's only a matter of time until Martin lands in Canton.
