Michael Irvin strongly takes side in Micah Parsons-DeMarcus Lawrence beef

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has chosen his fighter in the Micah Parsons - DeMarcus Lawrence beef that went public on social media.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys stars DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys stars DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons during training camp. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
A very public beef brewed between Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons and former defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence after the latter bolted for the Seattle Seahawks during NFL free agency.

Lawrence took a not-so-veiled shot at the franchise by saying he wouldn't win a Super Bowl in Dallas.

Parsons understandably took offense to that and fired back by calling Lawrence a "clown," which drew a response from the veteran blaming Parsons' social media activity for holding the team back and causing him to leave.

The beef has reportedly been brewing for a while, and now Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has chosen his side. Irvin has no doubt that Parsons is not to blame, but Lawrence's inability to get back on the field was a bigger issue for the Cowboys.

Irvin made his comments on his YouTube show.

Irvin also defended Parsons for putting himself in position to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL and suggests that may cause jealousy for others that was the real distraction in Dallas.

Parsons missed four games for the Cowboys this season, but he still finished among the NFL leaders in sacks, tied for fifth in the league and first in the NFC with 12 on the year.

Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence walk on the field during training camp.
Dallas Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence walk on the field during training camp. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons.

The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White. If Dallas fails to lock up Parsons for the long term, it will be a catastrophic failure.

Parsons has never been the problem.

