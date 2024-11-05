Cowboys front office proves it has no interest in improving running game
The NFL trade deadline is approaching and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted the team could be open to making moves. However, it is clear the front office has no interest in addressing the running game.
With the Cowboys rushing attack failing to make a consistent impact on games, the team was linked to Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert as a potential option.
On Tuesday morning, hours from the deadline, Herbert was moved... but it wasn't to the Cowboys.
Herbert was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for peanuts. What did it cost to land an intriguing running back with upside? A measly seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Yeah, that one stings.
When given the opportunity, Herbert has been productive with 1,775 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns during his first three years in the league
Rico Dowdle is coming off of his best game of the season, but it never hurts to bolster a position of weakness.
Behind Dowdle, the team has Ezekiel Elliott who has done nothing on the field and has been punished off of it, Deuce Vaughn who can't find any sort of opportunity, and Dalvin Cook, who has yet to see any real burn in the backfield since being elevated from the practice squad.
The opportunity was there to make a move with little risk that could help the team's offense at a time when it needs it the most, but as has been the case many times this season, the team punted.
