Cowboys Country

Cowboys front office proves it has no interest in improving running game

As the NFL trade deadline approaches, the Dallas Cowboys front office once again proved it has no interest in improving the team's running game.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Stephen Jones wait to present the winner's trophy after the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Stephen Jones wait to present the winner's trophy after the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NFL trade deadline is approaching and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hinted the team could be open to making moves. However, it is clear the front office has no interest in addressing the running game.

With the Cowboys rushing attack failing to make a consistent impact on games, the team was linked to Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert as a potential option.

On Tuesday morning, hours from the deadline, Herbert was moved... but it wasn't to the Cowboys.

MORE: NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Cowboys freefall continues

Herbert was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals for peanuts. What did it cost to land an intriguing running back with upside? A measly seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yeah, that one stings.

When given the opportunity, Herbert has been productive with 1,775 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns during his first three years in the league

Rico Dowdle is coming off of his best game of the season, but it never hurts to bolster a position of weakness.

Behind Dowdle, the team has Ezekiel Elliott who has done nothing on the field and has been punished off of it, Deuce Vaughn who can't find any sort of opportunity, and Dalvin Cook, who has yet to see any real burn in the backfield since being elevated from the practice squad.

The opportunity was there to make a move with little risk that could help the team's offense at a time when it needs it the most, but as has been the case many times this season, the team punted.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFC East power rankings ahead of Week 10 of 2024 NFL season

4 takeaways from Cowboys' dreadful loss to the Falcons

3 winners & 5 losers from Cowboys loss to Falcons in Week 9 

Cowboys' top plays & highlights vs. Falcons Week 9

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 Player of the Game

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News