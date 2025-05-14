Cowboys Country

Cowboys' George Pickens' aggressive mindset fueled by supreme self-confidence

The newest WR for the Dallas Cowboys plays with aggression due to his belief that he’s the best in the world.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens runs after a catch past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens runs after a catch past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys added a premier talent to their receiving corps recently, trading for George Pickens.

While the former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout has all the tools to be special, he’s also been questioned for his aggressive style of play. That aggression has led to some huge plays from Pickens, but he’s also received his share of penalties as well.

That doesn’t mean Pickens is just aggressive for the sake of it. He’s actually a cerebral player who has a method to his madness.

NFL analyst Kevin Clark pulled the curtain back on Pickens’ mindset, saying he plays the game with some anger. Pickens believes he’s the best player in the world, and gets frustrated that the ball doesn’t come his way on every play. Rather than throw a fit and demand the ball, Pickens draws attention to himself by bullying defenders.

As Clark says, Pickens “likes to take his anger on not getting the ball out on other people.” He also referenced an interview in 2023 when Pickens explained his approach to blocking defensive backs, taking advantage of the vulnerable position they’re in.

Steelers WR George Pickens runs against Ravens CB Brandon Stephens.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens runs against Baltimore Ravens CB Brandon Stephens. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

As Clark says, Pickens isn’t the only player who believes he’s the best. It’s not an uncommon belief, and anyone who makes the NFL has to have unwavering faith in themselves — yes, even the ones who come across as extremely humble.

Pickens just deals with it in his own way. Honestly, that might not be a bad thing for the Dallas offense.

