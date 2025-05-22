Cowboys' George Pickens sets record straight on 'official' social media account
New Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is leaving no doubt about where fans can keep up with his latest moves directly from the source.
There appears to be some confusion about Pickens' social media presence with some imposters, so Pickens set the record straight on his "official" X account this week.
Pickens shared a story on Instagram with a link to his "new and only" X account.
MORE: George Pickens wears familiar jersey number in first Cowboys appearance
"My new and only Twitter," Pickens wrote. "If don't come from here it [ain't real], so we can stop the bappin."
Pickens' official X handle is @2pezzy_.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys to be featured in HBO's Hard Knocks during season
Pickens is excited for his fresh start in Dallas and has openly embrassed the change of scenery.
Fans got their first look at Pickens on the field with the Cowboys during the start of OTAs, and now they can keep up with his new journey on his brand new account. Let's hope it turns out to be as entertaining as his play on the field.
Last season, Pickens hauled in 59 catches for 900 yards and three touchdowns. Throughout his time in Pittsburgh, Pickens recorded 174 catches for 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns.
