Cowboys' George Pickens fires back at Richard Sherman in since-deleted post

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has made some negative headlines following Week 14's loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

Pickens, who finished with five catches for 37 yards, was met with some harsh criticism from former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman during the TNF on Prime postgame show.

Sherman called out Pickens on-air for for being "uninterested" and "disengaged" during the game, as

Pickens shared some mild-mannered comments in response while speaking with the media after the game but saved his true feelings about Sherman's remarks for social media.

George Pickens Unleashes on Richard Sherman

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

In an Instagram post that has since been deleted, Pickens unleashed on Sherman with some emotional words.

Warning: The entire post contains NSFW language that some may find offensive

"This is a team game, I'm not the only one on the team," Pickens wrote in part. "Stop becoming a analyst and talking about one player when he playing a team game. ... Don't speak on me unless you know the game of football."

Pickens has had a season to remember with the Cowboys, as he's currently second in the NFL with 1,179 receiving yards headed into Sunday's slate of Week 14 games. However, this latest sequence of events mirrors some of the drama that the Pittsburgh Steelers had to deal with over the past few years.

Pickens will need to bounce back in a major way moving forward to help the Cowboys on a potential run toward the playoffs while also earning himself a new contract this offseason.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after making a catch over Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean and Philadelphia Eagles safety Sydney Brown during the game at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

