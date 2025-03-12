Dallas Cowboys get home run grade with NFL free agency signing
The Dallas Cowboys kicked off NFL free agency by focusing on retaining several key players, including special teams ace KaVontae Turpin.
Turpin signed a deal to make him the highest-paid return specialist in the league, with hope from Cowboys Nation that he could see an increased role on the offensive side of the ball.
While the Turpin signing didn't make the biggest splash in the free agency window, it was a home run move, per Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame.
Top remaining free agent linebackers the Cowboys could target
Verderame gave the move an "A" grade, highlighting Turpin's value to the team.
"It's a blessing come true, man," said Turpin after agreeing to the deal, per DallasCowboys.com. "Being in all the leagues I've been through in five years, it's just a blessing come true, and I wanna thank God for the blessing."
Last season, Turpin recorded 187 punt return yards and one score, along with 904 kickoff return yards and another touchdown. On offense, he contributed 31 catches for 420 yards and two touchdowns.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. For now, the NFL's "legal tampering period" is underway, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
