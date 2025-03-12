Top remaining free agent linebackers the Cowboys could target
The Dallas Cowboys entered free agency with several key positions that needed attention.
The team so far has opted for short-term deals to address these needs, signing notable players such as running back JaVonte Williams, guard Robert Hunt, defensive end Payton Turner, and defensive tackle Solomon Thomas to short-term deals.
However, one position that still requires attention is off-the-ball linebacker.
Dallas currently has a promising second-year player in Marist Liufau, but beneath that lies the uncertain status of the explosive DeMarvion Overshown, who suffered another tear in his knee last November.
Additionally, the Cowboys have Damone Clark whose play time diminished under Mike Zimmer and names like Darius Harris, Buddy Johnson, and Brock Morgenson remain unproven.
The front office will have the opportunity to address the need during April's draft, but for now, here is a look at some of the top remaining linebackers in the open market that the Cowboys could still pursue.
Tyrel Dodson
Tyrel Dodson's 2024 journey included stints with both the Seattle Seahawks and the Miami Dolphins, with a mid-season waiver leading to his move.
The veteran linebacker managed to finish last season with career high's in tackles (107), interceptions (3), and pass deflections (6).
Overall, the 6-foot, 237-pound defender boasts career totals of 250 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles.
Dodson entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2019 with the Buffalo Bills where he spent his first five seasons.
While Dodson's 47.0 run defense grade was a clear weakness last season, he excelled in pass coverage, earning an impressive 82.9 and placing 5th out of 198 linebackers, according to Pro Football Focus.
Eric Kendricks
What are the potential benefits of re-signing Eric Kendricks?
PFF's analysis shows Kendricks as a strong all-around linebacker (75.2 overall, 27th/189), particularly effective as a pass rusher (78.5, 12th/189) and run defender (78.3, 33rd/189), and respectable in coverage (62.7, 61st/189).
Last season, playing on a one year deal for the Cowboys, the veteran linebacker finished with 71 tackles, three forced fumbles, three sacks, and two interceptions in 15 games played.
At 33, the Cowboys could bring back the former 2015 second-round pick on another low-value deal.
Kyzir White
Kyzir White is currently searching for his fourth NFL team barring a return to his 2024 squad the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cowboys are searching for ways to improve its struggling run defense, ranking 29th with 137.1 yards allowed per game last season.
White could help first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus improve in that area. The now eighth-year linebacker finished with a run defense grade of 73.0.
Last season, the former 2018 fourth-round pick finished with 137 tackles and 2.5 sacks and tied a career-high in tackles for loss with nine.
E.J. Speed
Another solid run defender in the open market.
E.J. Speed, who finished with a 72.2 run defense grade, could provide a boost to Dallas' linebacker core.
At 29, Speed is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he finished with career-highs in tackles (142) and pass deflections (5) while finishing with seven tackles for loss and an interception in 15 games played.
Speed entered the league with the Indianapolis Colts as a fifth round pick in 2019 and has career totals of 242 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections, and six forced fumbles
