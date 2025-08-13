Cowboys getting Michael Jordan influence, work ethic from head coach
Brian Schottenheimer took over the Dallas Cowboys and immediately made his mark. While he has yet to coach a regular-season game in the NFL, Schottenheimer wasted no time shifting the locker room culture and bringing a much-needed energy to the building.
Throughout the team's offseason program, Schottenheimer has preached the importance of competing every day. No matter where you are on the roster, the goal is to put your best foot forward and fight for your place.
The focus on competing every day is something Schottenheimer learned from his father, the legendary Marty Schottenheimer, but he also saw that from NBA legend Michael Jordan as he was growing up.
Drawing from that inspiration, Schottenheimer brings the Michael Jordan philosophy to Dallas. SI.com's Albert Breer noted the Jordan influence after visiting Cowboys training camp this month.
"I remember Michael Jordan talking about practice all the time—If you practice the right way … and then Kobe [Bryant] adopted it,” Schottenheimer said. "You practice the right way, and games are easy. So we can’t simulate a real game out here like basketball can, because we can’t tackle and things like that, but you can push it, and you can get to the edge.
"We are an excellent, excellent practice team."
There is no denying Schottenheimer has implemented this philsophy in Oxnard. The Cowboys have had very physical, intense practices in the California sun and, while the coaching staff has had their fun, players are being utilized all around the field.
It will be interesting to see if the intense practices pay off in the fall with wins, but for now, the changing culture in Dallas is a welcomed change.
