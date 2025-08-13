Cowboys Country

Cowboys getting Michael Jordan influence, work ethic from head coach

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is drawing inspiration from NBA legend Michael Jordan, using his work ethic in practice as motivation for the team.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer on the sidelines during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Brian Schottenheimer took over the Dallas Cowboys and immediately made his mark. While he has yet to coach a regular-season game in the NFL, Schottenheimer wasted no time shifting the locker room culture and bringing a much-needed energy to the building.

Throughout the team's offseason program, Schottenheimer has preached the importance of competing every day. No matter where you are on the roster, the goal is to put your best foot forward and fight for your place.

The focus on competing every day is something Schottenheimer learned from his father, the legendary Marty Schottenheimer, but he also saw that from NBA legend Michael Jordan as he was growing up.

Drawing from that inspiration, Schottenheimer brings the Michael Jordan philosophy to Dallas. SI.com's Albert Breer noted the Jordan influence after visiting Cowboys training camp this month.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I remember Michael Jordan talking about practice all the time—If you practice the right way … and then Kobe [Bryant] adopted it,” Schottenheimer said. "You practice the right way, and games are easy. So we can’t simulate a real game out here like basketball can, because we can’t tackle and things like that, but you can push it, and you can get to the edge.

"We are an excellent, excellent practice team."

There is no denying Schottenheimer has implemented this philsophy in Oxnard. The Cowboys have had very physical, intense practices in the California sun and, while the coaching staff has had their fun, players are being utilized all around the field.

It will be interesting to see if the intense practices pay off in the fall with wins, but for now, the changing culture in Dallas is a welcomed change.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at The Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at The Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

