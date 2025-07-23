Brian Schottenheimer gets emotional about talking to his father before every game
The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first time during training camp on Tuesday. Seeing the team in action was a nice break for fans who may be tired of what Jerry Jones has been saying in the media.
Putting Jones' comments on the back burner for a moment, this training camp is a memorable one due to the fact that it is Brian Schottenheimer's first camp as head coach.
In his introductory press conference, it was easy to see that Schottenheimer wears his heart on his sleeve. The new Cowboys coach loves this game, and he thanks his late father Marty Schottenheimer for that passion.
On Tuesday, Schottenheimer shared that he always talks to his father before the National Anthem of every game. Patrik Walker of the official Cowboys website noted that Schottenheimer got emotional just talking about it with the media.
Marty spent 21 seasons as a head coach in the NFL, having stints with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders, and the then San Diego Chargers.
It's in Brian's blood to be a coach, and now, he is getting the chance to do that on the biggest stage with the most iconic franchise in NFL history. If the Cowboys front office was looking for a football guy, then they found him.
