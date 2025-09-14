Cowboys vs Giants, NFL Week 2: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Looking for their first win of the season, the Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants in Week 2.
Dallas lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in a close contest to kick off the year while the Giants were defeated in a lopsided contest against the Washington Commanders. This weekend is another NFC East showdown for both teams, but it's one that has been lopsided since Dak Prescott entered the league.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys share final injury report for Week 2 vs Giants
While Dallas lost to the Giants twice during Prescott's rookie season, they've won 13-straight when Prescott is under center. Can they extend that streak this weekend? Below is all the information needed to watch as that question gets answered.
Cowboys vs. Giants, NFL Week 2: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, September 14
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Dallas -5.5 | O/U: 44.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Giants Online
Your best bet for watching the game via streaming is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
Watch Cowboys vs. Giants on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch live, replays are available on the NFL+ app, which has a premium subscription for $14.99 per month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices, click here.
