Dallas Cowboys share final injury report for Week 2 vs Giants
Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys learned one of their top players was going to miss their Week 2 showdown against the New York Giants.
Cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in practice, and it was originally feared he could miss more than a month. Stephen Jones, however, believes Bland could return after just a couple of weeks.
MORE: Cowboys' pass rush could shine vs depleted Giants offensive line in Week 2
Even if the timeline is shorter than expected, Bland is set to miss the team's second game, opening the door for undrafted free agent Zion Childress to make his debut. The good news for Dallas is that Bland is alone on the final injury report as the Cowboys head into this game relatively healthy.
Dallas did have a couple of concerns with safeties Juanyeh Thomas missing practice and Malik Hooker being limited. Neither enters the weekend with a designation though, meaning they're good to go.
The same can't be said for the Giants who have the following final injury report:
Out:
Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB (Calf)
Doubtful:
Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr., DT (Foot)
Andrew Thomas, OT (Foot)
Questionable:
Wan'Dale Robinson, WR (Ankle)
Dallas and New York kick off in the early window this weekend with both teams looking for their first win of the season.
