Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys share final injury report for Week 2 vs Giants

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top defenders in Week 2 against the New York Giants.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland returns an interception for a TD against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys CB DaRon Bland returns an interception for a TD against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys learned one of their top players was going to miss their Week 2 showdown against the New York Giants.

Cornerback DaRon Bland suffered a foot injury in practice, and it was originally feared he could miss more than a month. Stephen Jones, however, believes Bland could return after just a couple of weeks.

MORE: Cowboys' pass rush could shine vs depleted Giants offensive line in Week 2

Even if the timeline is shorter than expected, Bland is set to miss the team's second game, opening the door for undrafted free agent Zion Childress to make his debut. The good news for Dallas is that Bland is alone on the final injury report as the Cowboys head into this game relatively healthy.

Dallas did have a couple of concerns with safeties Juanyeh Thomas missing practice and Malik Hooker being limited. Neither enters the weekend with a designation though, meaning they're good to go.

The same can't be said for the Giants who have the following final injury report:

Out:

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB (Calf)

Doubtful:

Rakeem Nuñez-Roches Sr., DT (Foot)
Andrew Thomas, OT (Foot)

Questionable:

Wan'Dale Robinson, WR (Ankle)

Dallas and New York kick off in the early window this weekend with both teams looking for their first win of the season.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants, NFL Week 2 expert predictions

Cowboys, Jerry Jones trolled by Packers fans with clever Micah Parsons sign

Micah Parsons encourages Packers fans amid 'Thank You Jerry' chants

Cowboys defensive unit creating strong bond with Kenny Clark after blockbuster trade

Dallas Cowboys fan goes viral for wild Jerry Jones tattoo

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News