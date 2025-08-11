Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer not accepting glaring issue from Cowboys' preseason opener

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is already looking to fix the glaring issue that plagued the team in their preseason opener.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It's safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys did not get off to the picture-perfect start that first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer was probably hoping for in their preseason opener.

Things looked sloppy for the opening kick, and the Cowboys found themselves on the losing end against the Los Angeles Rams with a 31-21 final score.

MORE: Cowboys UDFA making strong case for starting job with impressive preseason

Not every thing went wrong in the preseason opener, but the negatives seem to always take the headlines.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the negatives from this past Saturday was the discipline the team showed on the field. Sometimes, even off the field, if you count CeeDee Lamb's sideline penalty.

The Cowboys were called for 11 penalties in the loss to the Rams, and rest assured, Schottenheimer knows that is unacceptable.

MORE: Matt Eberflus says former Cowboys first-rounder is still in evaluation process

"My job, and the coaches' job, is to make sure they understand the importance of playing with discipline, because why are you going to give up free yards? I think of the six — two, I know for sure, maybe three, were in the red zone. It's like, 'OK, why are we over two in the first half on scoring touchdowns in the red zone offense?' Well, we get down there and we push ourselves back, so that was definitely addressed," Schottenheimer explained during his press conference.

Sloppy play is never going to be acceptable, and if the discipline doesn't change, it could be a disastrous first season for Schottenheimer.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer embraces Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay after the game at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer embraces Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay after the game at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason

3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams

Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams

Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble

PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie 

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News