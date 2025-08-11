Brian Schottenheimer not accepting glaring issue from Cowboys' preseason opener
It's safe to say that the Dallas Cowboys did not get off to the picture-perfect start that first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer was probably hoping for in their preseason opener.
Things looked sloppy for the opening kick, and the Cowboys found themselves on the losing end against the Los Angeles Rams with a 31-21 final score.
Not every thing went wrong in the preseason opener, but the negatives seem to always take the headlines.
One of the negatives from this past Saturday was the discipline the team showed on the field. Sometimes, even off the field, if you count CeeDee Lamb's sideline penalty.
The Cowboys were called for 11 penalties in the loss to the Rams, and rest assured, Schottenheimer knows that is unacceptable.
"My job, and the coaches' job, is to make sure they understand the importance of playing with discipline, because why are you going to give up free yards? I think of the six — two, I know for sure, maybe three, were in the red zone. It's like, 'OK, why are we over two in the first half on scoring touchdowns in the red zone offense?' Well, we get down there and we push ourselves back, so that was definitely addressed," Schottenheimer explained during his press conference.
Sloppy play is never going to be acceptable, and if the discipline doesn't change, it could be a disastrous first season for Schottenheimer.
