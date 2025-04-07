Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'got a bargain' in 'win-win' Joe Milton trade, NFL insider says

One NFL insider believes the Cowboys are big winners with their trade for quarterback Joe Milton.

Tyler Reed

New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium.
New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys did make one major deal this offseason. In what felt like a surprising move, the Cowboys made a deal with the New England Patriots for quarterback Joe Milton.

Milton, who has had a similar career to that of former Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, has long been known for his potential upside.

RELATED: Jerry Jones atones for Dallas Cowboys’ previous QB trade blunder with Joe Milton

Recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed the move to acquire Milton on his podcast. In those discussions, Scheter praised the move by the Cowboys.

Check out the clip below:

Schefter called the trade for Milton a win-win for both parties involved. A change of scenery with the chance to compete for the backup role in Dallas was the perfect opportunity for the former sixth-round pick.

Milton had a strange journey to the NFL. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback spent six seasons in college, three with Tennessee and three with the Michigan Wolverines.

Milton's arm strength has had scouts and coaches drooling over his potential ever since they first laid eyes on him in college.

The former Patriots quarterback will need to fill a role in Dallas that could see his name be called to action. Prescott missed the majority of last season, so having someone to trust in the backup role is vital.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks after Joe Milton trade

Cowboys could create dynamic duo with Micah Parsons, top NFL Draft prospect

Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires back at Shedeur Sanders hot take debate

DeMarvion Overshown has big plans for role in Matt Eberflus' defense

Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix documentary


Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News