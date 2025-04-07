Cowboys 'got a bargain' in 'win-win' Joe Milton trade, NFL insider says
The Dallas Cowboys did make one major deal this offseason. In what felt like a surprising move, the Cowboys made a deal with the New England Patriots for quarterback Joe Milton.
Milton, who has had a similar career to that of former Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, has long been known for his potential upside.
Recently, NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed the move to acquire Milton on his podcast. In those discussions, Scheter praised the move by the Cowboys.
Schefter called the trade for Milton a win-win for both parties involved. A change of scenery with the chance to compete for the backup role in Dallas was the perfect opportunity for the former sixth-round pick.
Milton had a strange journey to the NFL. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback spent six seasons in college, three with Tennessee and three with the Michigan Wolverines.
Milton's arm strength has had scouts and coaches drooling over his potential ever since they first laid eyes on him in college.
The former Patriots quarterback will need to fill a role in Dallas that could see his name be called to action. Prescott missed the majority of last season, so having someone to trust in the backup role is vital.
