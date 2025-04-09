Cowboys have 'bleak' future thanks to Jerry Jones, NFL reporter claims
The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The front office believes the former offensive coordinator is the right person to lead this team toward the postseason success they crave.
The franchise has made a priority to sign its top talents, like quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
MORE: Cowboys mascot Rowdy reacts to DeMarvion Overshown number change
However, what will the rest of the roster look like? According to The Herd co-host Jason McIntyre, Cowboys fans should go ahead and shut down the excitement.
On Wednesday, McIntyre said the future will be bleak for the franchise due to Jones' failure to be a great negotiator.
Jones has recently stated that he would rather pay a lot more later for someone like linebacker Micah Parsons, instead of getting a deal done as quickly as possible.
MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown gets 'realistic date' for return to field
Outside of some top starters, McIntyre does not believe the Cowboys have the depth to be a serious threat this upcoming season.
However, the Fox host did say that the Cowboys have done a solid job drafting as of late. So, if the team can nail the 2025 NFL Draft, they could be looking at depth pieces that could make an instant impact this upcoming season.
Have you lost faith in Jones's ability to build a team? Fans should be excited to begin a new era. However, overpaying for stars will come at a price.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB
NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12
Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine
Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader