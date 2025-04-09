Cowboys Country

Cowboys have 'bleak' future thanks to Jerry Jones, NFL reporter claims

Will the 2025 season be the season of the Cowboys? According to one Fox Sports analyst, the future is bleak for the franchise thanks to its owner.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are beginning a new era under head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The front office believes the former offensive coordinator is the right person to lead this team toward the postseason success they crave.

The franchise has made a priority to sign its top talents, like quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

MORE: Cowboys mascot Rowdy reacts to DeMarvion Overshown number change

However, what will the rest of the roster look like? According to The Herd co-host Jason McIntyre, Cowboys fans should go ahead and shut down the excitement.

On Wednesday, McIntyre said the future will be bleak for the franchise due to Jones' failure to be a great negotiator.

Jones has recently stated that he would rather pay a lot more later for someone like linebacker Micah Parsons, instead of getting a deal done as quickly as possible.

MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown gets 'realistic date' for return to field

Outside of some top starters, McIntyre does not believe the Cowboys have the depth to be a serious threat this upcoming season.

Stephen Jones, Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

However, the Fox host did say that the Cowboys have done a solid job drafting as of late. So, if the team can nail the 2025 NFL Draft, they could be looking at depth pieces that could make an instant impact this upcoming season.

Have you lost faith in Jones's ability to build a team? Fans should be excited to begin a new era. However, overpaying for stars will come at a price.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

New Mel Kiper NFL mock draft stays consistent as Cowboys pick game-changing RB

NFL Draft analyst describes perfect fit for Cowboys at pick No. 12

Cowboys to meet with fastest NFL Draft WR prospect from Combine

Cowboys star trolls Dak Prescott over rumored weight loss with nickname

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader


Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News