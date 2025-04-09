Cowboys mascot Rowdy reacts to DeMarvion Overshown number change
Dallas Cowboys history was made on Wednesday, April 9, when rising star linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and the team officially announced a jersey number change to his long-awaited No. 0.
Overshown, who rose to stardom as "Agent 0" with the Texas Longhorns, has been campaigning to get the number. Finally, it happened, and Cowboys Nation is excited.
The third-year pro, who is currently recovering from a serious knee injury that prematurely ended his 2024 NFL campaign, becomes the first player in the history of America's Team to wear the number.
It had previously been worn in a variation by Cowboys mascot Rowdy, who wore "00."
After news of Overshown's switch went public with an elaborate announcement and marketing campaign from the team, Rowdy took to social media to chime in on the news. "They said it couldn’t be done," Rowdy's account read with a winking face emoji.
It's now safe to say that everyone is fully onboard with Overshown's "Agent 0" persona coming to Dallas.
With Overshown's new jersey number, the fanbase will hope for the rising star to continue his ascent to become one of the best linebacker's in the league when he is fully recovered and able to return to the field.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
We'll have to wait and see whether Rowdy gets a new number for the 2025 season or gets to continue rocking the Double Zero.
