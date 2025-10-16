3 Dallas Cowboys with the most to prove in Week 7 vs Commanders
The first six weeks of the season have been less than ideal for the Dallas Cowboys, who own a record of 2-3-1.
Their latest loss was at the hands of the Carolina Panthers, who had their way with the Dallas defense on the ground and through the air. That leaves them with plenty to prove as they head into their Week 7 showdown with the Washington Commanders.
The good news for Dallas is that they’re still alive and can make up ground with a win over an NFC East rival this weekend. To do so, however, they’ll need help from these three players who have the most to prove.
Kenneth Murray, LB
The Cowboys traded for Kenneth Murray this offseason hoping to fill a void at middle linebacker. After six games, it’s becoming clear why the Tennessee Titans were ready to move on.
Murray has 42 tackles but he’s rarely making plays close to the line of scrimmage and has been a liability in coverage, including a key fourth-down play where he failed to reach Hunter Renfrow in time.
Calls to bench Murray have grown loud but defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus remains confident in the veteran. It’s time for Murray to prove that faith is warranted.
Javonte Williams, RB
Through the first five games of the season, Javonte Williams was on fire. He was bowling over defenders with ease and had six total touchdowns. He was even coming off his best performance of the year with 135 yards on the ground in Week 5.
Unfortunately, Williams was shut down in Week 6, being held to just 29 yards on 13 attempts and five yards on five receptions. After the game, he was honest about the struggles, saying they weren’t physical enough.
In Week 7, Williams needs to prove the first five games weren’t a fluke. If he can do that, it would help the Cowboys control the clock and minimize the time their defense has to spend on the field.
Dante Fowler, EDGE
Dante Fowler Jr. spent two seasons in Dallas working under Dan Quinn. He then followed Quinn to Washington in 2024, where he posted 10.5 sacks.
Despite his success, Washington didn’t retain Fowler, who returned to Big D. Entering Week 7, he has just five tackles and one sack. This weekend, he should be focused on proving Washington made a mistake in letting him walk.
