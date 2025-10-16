Cowboys 'in the mix' for former NFL sack leader ahead of trade deadline, insider says
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team could be "open for business" ahead of the NFL trade deadline, with the team looking to improve its roster -- especially on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cowboys' defense has been putrid, with a non-existent pass rush and secondary that consistently lets opposing receivers roam free.
Despite the poor defense, the Cowboys remain in the mix in a wide-open NFC East, and if they remain in contention over the next few weeks, we could see the team swing an all-in deal.
MORE: New Cowboys mock draft lands do-it-all chess piece, run-stuffing NT
One player who has consistently been mentioned in connection with the 'Boys is Cincinnati Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who led the league in sacks a year ago. According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the Cowboys "will be in the market for Hendricks" if they are in a strong position entering November.
Dallas has the draft capital to make a move for Hendrickson if he is available, but it would have to be at the right price.
The Cowboys do have a pair of first-round picks, but would Jerry be willing to be that aggressive if that's what it takes to bolster the pass rush? Only time will tell, but it's something the team has to consider given its current circumstances.
MORE: Cowboys' Kenny Clark sounds off on struggling Dallas defense
Dak Prescott and the offense are playing at an elite level, so the Cowboys need to exhaust every option to make sure the defense holds up its end of things and puts the team in the best position to win.
The Cowboys own eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Pay for Trey?
If the price for Hendrickson is a second-round pick, it's a no-brainer for Dallas to make an offer. In fact, to up the ante, the Cowboys could use the first-round pick they received in the Micah Parsons trade, which will likely be very late in Round 1, to raise the offer.
The issue will come down to whether the Cowboys will want to pay for Hendrickson, who is in a contract year, in the offseason. Dallas already has to make some choices with star players like George Pickens and Brandon Aubrey, so do they want to add another big deal to the payroll?
Hendrickson would be worth it, and he comes at a more affordable price than Parsons.
This season, Hendrickson has four sacks and a forced fumble through six games. In each of the previous two seasons, he recorded 17.5 sacks. This season, Dallas' current sack leader is Justin Houston with 3.5, while the team has totaled only 11.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7
Cowboys' first Week 7 injury report shows team nearing full strength for first time
3 Dallas Cowboys who could be dealt at NFL trade deadline
New Cowboys mock draft bolsters DL with Micah Parsons replacement, massive DT
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie