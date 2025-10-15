3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7
It's time for the Dallas Cowboys to shake off the nightmare that was their Week 6 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
A loss like that can stick with a team, but the Cowboys have a massive test this weekend when they take on the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders are also coming off a loss, which means it will be a battle of two teams desperate to tip the scales.
So, how can the Cowboys find themselves in the win column in Week 7? Here are the three keys to victory for the Cowboys.
1. Force Turnovers
The Cowboys have only forced four turnovers this season, but getting the Commanders to turn the ball over is vital.
In Week 6, the Commanders turned the ball over three times in their loss to the Chicago Bears. If the Cowboys' defense is going to step up, the time is now.
2. Return To Form In The Backfield
The Cowboys' running game has been stronger than expected this season. However, in their Week 6 loss, the Cowboys only rushed for 31 yards.
If the Cowboys want to be a threat to the NFC East crown, running back Javonte Williams has to return to form this week.
3. Pressure Daniels
Jayden Daniels was sacked three times in the Commanders' Week 6 loss to the Bears. The Cowboys' defense cannot give Daniels time to go through his reads in the passing game.
Pressure on the quarterback is needed for the win in Week 7.
