Brian Schottenheimer pinpoints major issue for Cowboys' secondary

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer named one specific issue that has been plaguing the team's struggling secondary.

Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during a game against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys cornerbacks DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs during a game against the Washington Commanders / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary has been one of the team's biggest liabilities throughout the first six weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, often blowing coverages and looking confused.

While the players have been struggling to fit into defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus' zone-heavy scheme, Eberflus also deserves a lot of criticism for failing to adapt his system to the roster's strengths -- which is man coverage with All-Pros Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland on the outside.

During the team's disappointing loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, one play really caught everyone's attention and highlighted what has been wrong with the secondary.

On a crucial fourth down late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers needed three yards. Instead of playing press coverage, Eberflus called a soft zone with the cornerbacks playing eight yards off off the ball. Naturally, Bryce Young completed a quick slant for the first down, and the Panthers went on to kick a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer appeared to reference this play when speaking to the media on Saturday, pointing out that the defense needs better "sticks awareness."

That means if it's 4th-and-3, don't line up 10 yards off the ball.

The good news for Cowboys Nation is that the defensive backs have been going through more man coverage drills this week in anticipation of Sunday afternoon's showdown with the division rival Washington Commanders. Eberflus was involved in the drills firsthand.

Let's hope that means there will be a shift in scheme against Washington, who will be without star receiver Terry McLaurin and could be without WR2 Deebo Samuel. Even with Trevon Diggs out of action due to a concussion, everyone will be hoping to see some changes to the game plan.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

