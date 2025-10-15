3 Dallas Cowboys who could be dealt at NFL trade deadline
Following a disheartening loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, the Dallas Cowboys are now 2-3-1. While they’re still technically in the NFC East race, their defense has been a nightmare, leaving fans with little hope.
Dallas knew they would see a decline in their defensive performance when they traded Micah Parsons, but it has been even worse than expected.
Owner and general manager Jerry Jones remains optimistic about their chances this season, which might lead to a temptation to make a move ahead of the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline. Such a move could be foolish, however, especially if they were to move an early pick.
MORE: Cowboys' defense to undergo much-needed scheme change to help secondary
The lone positive of trading Parsons was the addition of two first-round picks. Dallas has to focus on building their roster down the road, rather than mortgage their future for a chance at making the playoffs.
That means they should be considered sellers rather than buyers this year and these three players could be the ones they put on the trade block.
Mazi Smith, DT
At this point, it seems to be more of a surprise to see Mazi Smith active than inactive, which is far from ideal for a former first-round pick.
Dallas isn’t blameless in Smith’s struggles, as they don’t seem to have a clue how to utilize his skill set. Perhaps it’s time to allow Smith, who has one tackle in three games, to start fresh elsewhere. The Cowboys won’t get much in return, but there’s no reason to drag this out any longer.
Jalen Tolbert, WR
Jalen Tolbert had 49 receptions for 610 yards with seven touchdowns in 2024, but has become an afterthought in 2025. He lost the WR2 role to George Pickens and even with CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin injured, he hasn’t been a focal point of the offense.
MORE: Cowboys' underachieving rookie has been invisible through 6 weeks
Instead, Ryan Flournoy has become a breakout star, putting Tolbert’s future in jeopardy. Even with his struggles, Tolbert has shown enough to warrant a late-round pick from a receiver-needy team via trade.
Trevon Diggs, CB
This would be the most surprising, but it’s also not out of the question.
Trevon Diggs was once a superstar on the Dallas defense, but the relationship between Diggs and the franchise has soured. There was tension over the past two offseasons as he rehabbed his knee injury away from the facilities, leading to a $509,000 fine.
Diggs was also recently benched, which suggests he’s not as irreplaceable as it once seemed.
With those tensions and the fact that DaRon Bland signed a new deal this season, it feels like a matter of time until the Cowboys move on from Diggs. Perhaps they should do so now and add some draft capital in the process.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers
Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6
Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas
Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc