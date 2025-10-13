Cowboys Country

Stephen Jones gets brutally honest about Dallas Cowboys 'alarming' defense

Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones opened up about the team's disappointing defense and what it needs to do to fix its "alarming" performance.

At this point, calling out the Dallas Cowboys' defense for its continued failures on the field is beating a dead horse, with the team struggling to stop anyone through the first six weeks of the NFL season.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has received a lot of the criticism for his defensive scheme and the consistent miscommunication. Something needs to change.

On Monday, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones was asked about the defense moving forward.

Jones admitted to the performance being "alarming," but showed some optimism and praised the talent Dallas currently has on the roster.

"I think it's a work in progress. There's no question. Matt Eberflus has been a very successful defensive coordinator in this league," Jones said, via DallasCowboys.com.

"It's a matter of our guys executing the defense, probably going to be some give and take in there. Us doing more and more of what our guys may do better in terms of how it works with what he's doing. It's just one of those things where we just have to continue to go to work every week and get better."

Every week we have seen blown coverages or assignments, so tightening up the communication will go a long way in the team improving on the defensive side of the ball.

"The fact that we're not playing well is alarming," Jones said. "Our goal here is to play championship caliber football. Communication and execution go hand-in-hand. You've got to be communicating well to execute, and certainly that's a part of the lack of execution at this point."

The next opportunity for Eberflus and the Cowboys' defense to show improvement will come in Week 7 when Dallas welcomes the division rival Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.

