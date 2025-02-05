Cowboys have reason for 2025 hope despite missing 2024 NFL Playoffs
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to watch their biggest divisional rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
With a 7-10 record, the Cowboys' season was derailed by injuries to key starters, preventing them from even making the playoffs.
Despite high expectations, the team has consistently fallen short. However, according to Brad Gagnon, a writer for Bleacher Report, the Cowboys are the third most likely team to reach the Super Bowl among those that missed the playoffs.
Gagnon wrote, "A healthy Dak Prescott gives them a chance, and it's possible they'll be rejuvenated at the outset of the post-Mike McCarthy era. When healthy, they're way better than their 7-10 2024 record would suggest."
The full top five teams with a path to the Super Bowl are the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys San Francisco 49ers, and Cincinnati Bengals.
With the right adjustments and a healthy roster, the Cowboys could quickly become a contender again. Prescott's return to full form, paired with the new shake-up in coaching, could bring new life to the offense.
Additionally, their defense, led by Micah Parsons is inconsistent at times but has the playmakers capable of taking over games. If the Cowboys can stay healthy and make the necessary changes, they could be a serious Super Bowl threat in the near future.
