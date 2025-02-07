Dallas Cowboys named 'ideal' fit for 6-time All-Pro division rival
With just one more game until the 2024-25 NFL season is in the books for the entire league, the free agency rumors and speculation are ramping up. For the Dallas Cowboys, that means being named as potential suitors for several high-profile players.
Luckily for Dallas, one major area of need has a player who has been named an "ideal" fit in Big D.
According to PFF's Jonathan Macri, the Cowboys could have their answer at linebacker within the division if starting linebacker Eric Kendricks decides to move on in free agency.
That player is none other than six-time All-Pro Bobby Wagner, who spent the past season with the Washington Commanders, starting in all 17 games.
"With Eric Kendricks potentially departing in free agency, Wagner stands out as another strong veteran leader that the Cowboys can bring in to replace him this offseason," Macri wrote. "Wagner is reaching the end of his NFL career and likely hopes to join a roster that will compete in 2025.
"Ideally, the Cowboys can be aggressive enough in free agency, which includes adding him to the lineup, that they can deliver on that potential. DeMarvion Overshown looked like a great long-term option for Dallas this past season, but another significant injury puts his 2025 at risk and creates a need for a one-year linebacker to come in and hold things down until he can get healthy."
Last season, recorded 132 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Not only would Wagner provide a solid and reliable player at the position, he would bring a veteran presence to help mentor the younger players like Overshown.
Whichever way the Cowboys turn remains to be seen, but there will be plenty of options for Dallas at positions of need.
