Cowboys have surprising drop in pre-training camp power rankings
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard to begin their 2025 training camp. Before hitting the field for practices later this week, they held their an opening press conference.
One of the topics was the Super Bowl. While team owner Jerry Jones dodged questions about their 29-year drought, head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it clear he plans to win a title — and says there will be a ring for his late father.
If The Athletic’s Josh Kendall’s assessment of the team is accurate, Schottenheimer won’t be hitting that goal anytime soon. In his pre-training camp NFL power rankings, Kendall has Dallas at No. 17, dropping them one spot despite the addition of George Pickens and return to health for Dak Prescott.
”Dak Prescott missed nine games last year because of a hamstring injury. He wasn’t good in the eight he played. The 10th-year pro had his worst career passer rating (86) and EPA per dropback (minus-.05) and second-worst interception percentage (2.8),” Kendall wrote.
“Dallas traded for wide receiver George Pickens and drafted guard Tyler Booker to replace the retired Zack Martin. Pickens, one of the game’s most dynamic deep threats, might be the perfect complement to CeeDee Lamb. Or his antics might drive everyone in Dallas crazy.”
Kendall’s point is true that Prescott struggled in 2024, but there were several factors that went into this. Not only was CeeDee Lamb off to a slow start following a lengthy holdout, but Prescott had no true threats in the passing game outside of Lamb.
The Cowboys also had one of the worst run games in the NFL, and an offensive line that was still trying to find its way. Dallas believes they addressed many of these issues, and if so, they should climb these rankings.
If not, things could get very interesting in Big D.
