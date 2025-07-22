Cowboys must target this former first-round CB trade amid Trevon Diggs controversy
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made it very clear that he is not happy with cornerback Trevon Diggs, who skipped the Cowboys' offseason program while rehabbing his knee injury.
Dallas slashed Diggs' pay for what it perceived as an indiscretion, and Jones went out of his way to state that those types of antics from a leader will not be tolerated.
Not only that, but Diggs has fallen off considerably in recent years thanks to rampant injury issues, which all started with a torn ACL back in 2023.
As a result of all of that, the Cowboys should really pursue a cornerback trade, especially considering the possibility that DaRon Bland might walk next offseason. An intriguing option for Dallas in that department is Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II.
Newsome — whose name has been floated in trade speculation for over a year now — is slated to hit free agency himself next March, but he will not be nearly as costly as Bland, and when healthy, he is actually an impressive defensive back in his own right.
Here's the catch, though: the 25-year-old had a down year in 2024, registering 27 tackles, an interception and five passes defended while posting a 54.0 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus. Couple that with his impending free agency, and the Cowboys may be able to get him on the cheap.
Why would Dallas want a bad corner, you ask? Well, Newsome was actually really good over the first three seasons of his career, notching coverage grades north of 70 between 2021 and 2023. Everything went bad in Cleveland last year, so perhaps Newsome's decline was just a product of a rotten environment.
Remember: the former first-round pick is still very young, and he has the chance to improve even further. Perhaps a change of scenery is exactly what Newsome needs, and the Cowboys could almost certainly nab him for a Day 3 pick.
