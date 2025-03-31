Cowboys head coach challenges Micah Parsons to take on stronger leadership role
The Dallas Cowboys lost their two longest-tenured players this offseason with Zack Martin retiring and DeMarcus Lawrence leaving in free agency.
Both Martin and Lawrence were added in the 2014 NFL Draft and had developed into strong leaders for their side of the ball. When Lawrence left, however, some issues between him and Micah Parsons were brought to light.
Rather than focus on the negative from this, Parsons is ready to take on a larger role. That’s exactly what head coach Brian Schottenheimer expects from the fifth-year pro as he essentially challenged Parsons to take the next step in this regard.
While speaking on Parsons, and his desire for a new contract, Schottenheimer said he hopes Parsons is in a Cowboys uniform for a long time. He then dove into the opportunity in front of Parsons to take on more responsibility.
“This is an opportunity for Micah, especially, with some of the guys that we lost as leadership for Micah to step up. He's excited about that. He wants to have more leadership responsibility.” — Schottenheimer
We’ve already seen Parsons take on a more vocal role with the franchise, and the results were evident. He was sidelined for four games with an ankle injury and the defense struggled mightily without him.
Once Parsons returned, the entire unit performed better. He not only helped by taking the attention away from his teammates, but he continued to push the team to fight throughout the difficult campaign.
This season, he should feel even more confident in this role, especially since he’s not only the best player on the defense, but he’s also one of the veterans as well.
As he’s done with every other challenge, Parsons is sure to rise to the challenge and prove (again) to be well worth the incoming extension.
