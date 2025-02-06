Former Cowboys star predicts failure under Brian Schottenheimer
The Dallas Cowboys made an unexpected hire this offseason when they named Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.
There's been no shortage of opinions on the move, with most of them being negative. That includes a former star wideout Dez Bryant, who recently said he doesn't see the Cowboys having success under Schottenheimer.
Bryant's comments weren't flattering toward Schottenheimer but his criticism went beyond him. His target was the front office as Dez said they weren't serious about winning and have failed to put the right pieces around Dak Prescott.
"The Cowboys are not serious about the future in the next 2-3 years... why sign (Dak Prescott) to the contract if you weren't going to put the best pieces around him to succeed."
Bryant, who played alongside Prescott for two seasons, said the "writing is on the wall" as they go away from coaches the quarterback is familiar with. While his criticism of the roster is fair, this one doesn't hit the spot.
Schottenheimer has been with the franchise for three seasons, spending the last two as the offensive coordinator. During that time, he worked closely with Prescott and their relationship had a lot to do with the decision.
That being said, it's hard to see them getting over the hump unless they change their approach to roster building.
Other teams that invest heavily in their quarterback, such as the Philadelphia Eagles, continue to add weapons to maximize their talent. Dallas has taken a different approach and used that contract as an excuse to avoid paying anyone else.
That's not a recipe for success, which is why Bryant is predicting failure.
