Cowboys to hire RBs coach with ties to high-profile running backs
Initially, many Dallas Cowboys fans were disappointed with the Brian Schottenheimer hire, but about a week later, opinions seem to be shifting thanks to the impressive coaching staff he's assembled.
The Cowboys have just added another experienced NFL coach to the mix with a resume that should excite Dallas fans.
According to Cowboys reporter Patrik Walker, Derrick Foster has agreed to terms to become the team’s next running backs coach.
Foster, a former player, brings 13 years of coaching experience, including four seasons in the NFL. He spent three years coaching Austin Ekeler with the San Diego Chargers, helping him emerge as one of the league’s top all-purpose backs, with Ekeler posting his three best seasons under Foster's mentorship.
Last season, Foster worked with the New Orleans Saints, where he played a key role in helping five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara set a career-high in rushing yards.
Foster has made a name for himself by maximizing the potential of his running backs, and with the Cowboys likely to draft a new one, he’s an excellent hire to ensure the team’s rookie back reaches his full potential.
The Cowboys' coaching staff is nearly complete, with only a few spots left to fill, including quarterback coach, wide receivers coach, and offensive line coach. But with the hires already made the Schottenheimer era is off to a strong start even before coaching his first game,
