Cowboys linked to trade target with connection to Brian Schottenheimer
With their new head coach figured out, the Dallas Cowboys are ready to focus on the upcoming offseason.
There’s a lot of work to be done following a 7-10 campaign, especially with them entering the new year without much wiggle room with the salary cap.
Even with the limitations, there will be options for the Cowboys, which could include making a trade for a veteran — similar to when they added Brandin Cooks.
The crew at Bleacher Report took a look at all 32 teams heading into the offseason and identified their biggest needs, top trade assets, and some potential trade targets. For Dallas, the most intriguing target was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett.
Dallas needs a second starting-caliber wideout to pair with CeeDee Lamb, and Lockett could be available. If so, he would make sense for the Cowboys given his ties to Schottenheimer.
”New head coach Brian Schottenheimer was the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks from 2018-2020, and all of those seasons happened to be strong years for Lockett.” — Bleacher Report
At 32 years old, Lockett is nearing the end of his career but still had 600 yards receiving for Seattle in 2024. He’s not the same player who twice hit 1,000 yards under Schottenheimer, but he could be a strong leader capable of helping the younger player learn the scheme.
